Oilers Drop Fourth Straight

TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost to Rapid City 5-0 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

It took until the 6:21 mark of the second period for either team to find the back of the net, but once Dane Birks gave Rapid City the lead, they would never relinquish it. Brennan Saulnier doubled the Rush lead just seconds later on his first goal of the season.

Forwards Deven Sideroff and Mike McKee both picked up five-minute major penalties halfway through the third period. Giovanni Fiore scored a goal on the five-on-three power play 12:58 into the final frame, and Peter Quenneville followed up exactly 30 seconds later. Alex Rauter scored the third goal of the extended power play at the 14:16 mark of the final frame.



Tulsa closes out the three-in-three weekend with a rubber match against the Rush at 4:05 on Sunday. Tulsa will then host Kansas City on Tuesday at 7:05 before making their first overnight road trip, traveling to Wheeling on Friday and Kalamazoo on Saturday.

