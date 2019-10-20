Nailers Edge Fuel in Last Minute Win

WHEELING, WV. - In a stunning repeat of last night the Wheeling Nailers (2-2-0-0) edge the Indy Fuel (2-2-0-0) in the last minute of the game to win 4-3 for the second time of the weekend at the WesBanco Arena Sunday evening.

In a very similar situation to last nights game the Fuel and the Nailers were tied heading into the final minutes of play. The Nailers got an extra attacker at 19:29 and were able to take advantage of the power play when Yushiroh Hirano blasted a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to sweep the Fuel in the best of two series.

The Fuel started off the game a bit differently than last night with a goal from Bobby MacIntyre less than five minutes into the first period. The Fuel then followed up with a second score with five minutes remaining in the first when Ben Youds fired a shot from the blue line that was redirected by Alex Krushelnyski in front of the net to bring the Fuel to 2-0 at the end of the first.

The lone goal in the second period came from Nailer forward Cam Brown who sniped a shot from in between the two circles over goaltender Chase Marchand's shoulder to give Wheeling their first point of the game.

Wheeling came out of the gates hot in the third period when Hirano tapped in a rebound off the one-timer from Blake Siebenaler to bring the score to two within the first minute of the third. Spencer Watson got his fourth goal of the season at 9:44 to give Indy the lead again but it was short lived as Brandon Hawkins made the game even at the 3:16 mark. Hirano picked up his third of the season on a dramatic last minute goal to win the game with 26 seconds remaining.

Marchand finished with 27 saves on 31 shots while Alex D'Orio made 18 saves on 21 shots. The Fuel were 0-for-3 on the power play tonight while the Nailers were 2-for-5.

The Indy Fuel look to play their first two games at home for the 2019-20 season this Friday and Saturday vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

