Nailers Get More Last Minute Magic in 4-3 Win

WHEELING, WV - For the second day in a row, the Wheeling Nailers saved the best for last, and came away with a remarkable 4-3 home triumph over the Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena. Yushiroh Hirano netted his second goal of the day with 26 seconds remaining in the third period, giving Wheeling a sweep of the two-game weekend set.

The Fuel got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the opening stanza. The first goal came at the 4:43 mark, when Spencer Watson fed Bobby MacIntyre for a one-timer from below the left face-off circle. Indy's second tally came off a redirection, as Alex Krushelnyski got a piece of Ben Youds' attempt from the right point.

The lone marker in the middle frame went to the Nailers, who trimmed their deficit to one. Yushiroh Hirano skated the puck over the blueline, then fed Cam Brown, who battled through a check to free himself in the slot, where he snapped a shot into the right side of the cage.

Wheeling drew even in the opening minute of the third period, when Hirano grabbed the rebound of Blake Siebenaler's shot, and proceeded to stash it into the right side of the net. Spencer Watson regained the lead for the Fuel, but the Nailers responded with their power play. Brandon Hawkins squared the tilt at three with a rocket from the high slot at the 13:16 mark. Then, with 26 seconds remaining, Hirano roofed a shot from the top of the right circle, giving Wheeling its second dramatic win in a row. That strike also occurred on the man advantage.

Alex D'Orio collected his first professional victory for the Nailers, making 18 saves on 21 shots. Chase Marchand took the loss for Indy, stopping 27 of the 31 shots he faced.

The Nailers have two more home games coming up next weekend. Friday night is Freaky Friday, when fans wear their Halloween costumes to the game. That is also the first Frosty Friday of the season, as well as the first-ever match against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05. On Saturday at 7:05, Wheeling hosts the Reading Royals on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

