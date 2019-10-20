Americans Beat Utah in Overtime to Earn Weekend Split

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans comeback on Saturday night earned them a weekend split with the Utah Grizzlies, in 5-4 overtime victory at Allen Event Center in front of a crowd of 4,805.

Shawn O'Donnell (1) and Olivier Archambault (2), both scored in the opening period to give the Americans a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes of play

Gabe Gagne, scored his first of the night at 9:08 of the second period to give Allen a 3-1 lead. Utah would put on a charge late in the second period scoring three goals in less than four minutes to take their first lead of the hockey game 4-3, and lead by that score after two periods of play outshooting Allen 21 to 6 in the second period.

Stepan Falkovsky scored the only goal in the third period as he walked around the Utah defense in the left circle and skated to the front of the Grizzlies net, putting the puck top shelf for his third of the season to tie the game at 4-4.

Gabe Gagne was the hero in overtime as he took a pass from Les Lancaster and fired one past Grizzles goalie Mason McDonald for the game winner as the Americans improved to 3-1 on the season.

They Said It - Olivier Archambault

Question: You had two assists and one goal tonight. How critical was it to get the lead early after last night's loss?

Answer: "I think it was huge. We were ready to start this game. I think that's what we have to do every night. We have a good team. We have to have that same intensity next weekend."

Question: What fueled tonight's win?

Answer: "Obviously with the loss last night where we gave up 10 goals, that's pretty bad. We came back hard tonight and grabbed the early lead but unfortunately we couldn't hold it. This team was not about to quit. Gagne (Gabe) had the big one for us in OT. It was a huge win."

Question: What's the mindset going into next week's series with Idaho?

Answer: "Probably the same we plan we had tonight. Play simple, play hard and at the end everything will go well."

