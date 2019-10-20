Atlanta Tallies Second Straight Win over Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, SC- The Atlanta Gladiators earned their second victory in a 24-hour window over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in upstate South Carolina. Joel Messner netted the final two goals to give the Glads a 4-3 win.

Liam Pecararo struck first for the home team about six minutes, but it was Atlanta's leading scorer Scott Conway that struck in the first to level the score. Joona Koppanen and Dante Hannoun continued their hot starts with assists on the opening goal. Greenville reclaimed the lead just :53 seconds later. The Gladiators' potent offense did not stay down for long, as Hannoun earned another assist on a Tommy Marchin goal to cap the first period.



Atlanta Gladiators face off with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Patrick Bajkov helped the Swamp Rabbits take a 3-2 lead early in the second period, but it was veteran defenseman Joel Messner that stepped up for the Gladiators in the latter stages of the contest. Nick Bligh fed Messner before the blue line blast that tied the game with just over two minutes left in the second frame.

Messner struck against when Marchin and Sam Asselin assisted on his second goal of the afternoon. That tally proved to be the game-winner as Sean Bonar and the Glads' defense held off Greenville for their second straight win.

Atlanta continues their ECHL slate Friday evening in Greenville against these same Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 PM. The Gladiators return to Infinite Energy Arena on Sunday, November 3rdat 2:05 PM for the Dia de los Muertos bobblehead giveaway and meet and greet experience with a select number of Atlanta United players.

