ECHL Transactions - October 20

October 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 20, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Ben Halford, G

Jacksonville:

Nick Wright, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Evan Weninger, G signed contract, added to active roster [10/19]

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve [10/19]

Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve [10/19]

Delete Jason Salvaggio, F placed on reserve [10/19]

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve [10/19]

Delete Dereck Baribeau, G placed on Injured Reserve [10/19]

Atlanta:

Add Martin Ouellette, G signed contract, added to active roster

Brampton:

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester [10/19]

Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG [10/19]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Cole Kehler, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Greenville:

Add Chris Nell, G activated from reserve

Delete Dylan MacPherson, D placed on reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Maine:

Add Gabriel Sylvestre, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kile, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn McBride, F recalled by Hartford

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve

Delete Olle Eriksson-Ek, G placed on reserve

