ECHL Transactions - October 20
October 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 20, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Ben Halford, G
Jacksonville:
Nick Wright, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Evan Weninger, G signed contract, added to active roster [10/19]
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve [10/19]
Add Josh Lammon, F activated from reserve [10/19]
Delete Jason Salvaggio, F placed on reserve [10/19]
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve [10/19]
Delete Dereck Baribeau, G placed on Injured Reserve [10/19]
Atlanta:
Add Martin Ouellette, G signed contract, added to active roster
Brampton:
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Add Michael Houser, G assigned by Rochester [10/19]
Delete Kris Renfrow, G released as EBUG [10/19]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Cole Kehler, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Greenville:
Add Chris Nell, G activated from reserve
Delete Dylan MacPherson, D placed on reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Maine:
Add Gabriel Sylvestre, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kile, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn McBride, F recalled by Hartford
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve
Delete Olle Eriksson-Ek, G placed on reserve
