Grizzlies Lose 5-4 in Overtime in Allen

October 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies lost 5-4 in overtime to the Allen Americans on Saturday night as Gabriel Gagne scored the game winner 1:18 into overtime.

Utah's Josh Dickinson scored his 7th goal of the week 12:01 into the first period. That tied the game 1-1 after Shawn O'Donnell gave Allen an early 1-0 lead on a power play goal. Olivier Archambault scored late in the first period and Gagne scored midway through the second period to give Allen a 3-1 lead.

The Grizzlies scored 3 goals in the final 6 minutes of the second period to take a 4-3 lead after 2 period. Cole Cassels scored 14:42 into the second. Travis Barron scored 16:27 into the frame to tie up the game. Barron has scored a goal in each of Utah's 5 games this season. Tim McGauley gave Utah a lead with 1:29 left in the second.

Allen's Stepan Falkovsky tied up the game 5:59 into the third. Utah outshot Allen 42 to 26 in the game. Utah went 0 for 5 on the power play and was 3 for 4 on the PK.

Cassels ended the night with 1 goal and 2 assists. Cassels has 7 assists in the first 5 games of the season. Travis Barron had 1 goal and 1 assist. Barron is second in the league with 6 goals, trailing only teammate Josh Dickinson, who has 7.

Utah ends the weekend series with 3 of a possible 4 standings points. Next game is on Friday, October 25th at Rapid City. 7:05 pm face-off at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Next home game for the Grizz is on November 2nd vs Idaho.

3 stars

1. Gabriel Gagne (Allen) - 2 goals, GWG.

2. Olivier Archambault (Allen) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Cole Cassels (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

