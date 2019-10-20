ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
October 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Tulsa's Mike McKee has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #43, Rapid City at Tulsa, on Oct. 19.
McKee received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 12:24 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
McKee will miss Tulsa's games vs. Rapid City today (Oct. 20) and vs. Kansas City (Oct. 22).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 20, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - October 20 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Beat Utah in Overtime to Earn Weekend Split - Allen Americans
- Royals and Mariners Tangle Sunday at 4:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Lose 5-4 in Overtime in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Drop Fourth Straight - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Make Triumphant Return to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Net Four-Unanswered, Stay Unbeaten in 5-2 Win over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Three Second Period Goals Propel Florida to a 4-2 Win over Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Parks Earns First ECHL Shutout in 5-0 Rush Win - Rapid City Rush
- Utah Grabs Early Lead and Cruises to 10-4 Win - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.