ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

October 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Tulsa's Mike McKee has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #43, Rapid City at Tulsa, on Oct. 19.

McKee received a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 12:24 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

McKee will miss Tulsa's games vs. Rapid City today (Oct. 20) and vs. Kansas City (Oct. 22).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.