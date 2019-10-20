Oilers Close Weekend with Loss

TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost to Rapid City 4-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening, extending their winless streak to five games.

For the second straight night, neither team found the back to the net in the opening frame, but Giovanni Fiore opened up the scoring 2:42 into the second period. Fiore picked off a breakout pass before snapping a shot past Williams. The goal was Fiore's fourth, which leads the Rush. Peter Qunneville followed up with yet another power play goal, this one coming at the 8:36 mark. Chris Izmirlian and Giovanni Fiore assisted the strike. Miles Liberati answered with his first goal as an Oiler, blasting home a point shot with less than three minutes remaining. Liberati's tally was the first power play goal of the year for the Oilers and gives Liberati points in three straight appearances.

Alex Rauter put the Rush up 3-1 with a bardown shot off of an offensive-zone faceoff just past three minutes into the final period. Chris Izmirlian added fuel to the fire with an empty netter, his first of the season.

Tulsa will host Kansas City on Tuesday at 7:05 before making their first overnight road trip, traveling to Wheeling on Friday and Kalamazoo on Saturday.

