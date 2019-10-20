Oilers Close Weekend with Loss
October 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost to Rapid City 4-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening, extending their winless streak to five games.
For the second straight night, neither team found the back to the net in the opening frame, but Giovanni Fiore opened up the scoring 2:42 into the second period. Fiore picked off a breakout pass before snapping a shot past Williams. The goal was Fiore's fourth, which leads the Rush. Peter Qunneville followed up with yet another power play goal, this one coming at the 8:36 mark. Chris Izmirlian and Giovanni Fiore assisted the strike. Miles Liberati answered with his first goal as an Oiler, blasting home a point shot with less than three minutes remaining. Liberati's tally was the first power play goal of the year for the Oilers and gives Liberati points in three straight appearances.
Alex Rauter put the Rush up 3-1 with a bardown shot off of an offensive-zone faceoff just past three minutes into the final period. Chris Izmirlian added fuel to the fire with an empty netter, his first of the season.
Tulsa will host Kansas City on Tuesday at 7:05 before making their first overnight road trip, traveling to Wheeling on Friday and Kalamazoo on Saturday.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 20, 2019
- Oilers Close Weekend with Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Edge Fuel in Last Minute Win - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Get More Last Minute Magic in 4-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- DiChiara Scores Game-Winning Goal in Wild 3rd to Spike Mariners, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Blown Leads Doom Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Rally from Three Goals Down But Run out of Gas in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Atlanta Tallies Second Straight Win over Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - October 20 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Americans Beat Utah in Overtime to Earn Weekend Split - Allen Americans
- Royals and Mariners Tangle Sunday at 4:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Lose 5-4 in Overtime in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Drop Fourth Straight - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Make Triumphant Return to Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Net Four-Unanswered, Stay Unbeaten in 5-2 Win over Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Three Second Period Goals Propel Florida to a 4-2 Win over Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Parks Earns First ECHL Shutout in 5-0 Rush Win - Rapid City Rush
- Utah Grabs Early Lead and Cruises to 10-4 Win - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.