Oilers Claim OT Win vs. Thunder

March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Matt Lane scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime to help Tulsa get past Wichita by the final of 4-3 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Stefan Fournier returned to the line-up after serving a two-game suspension and had two points. Jay Dickman and John Albert also found the net.

Lane put the Oilers on the board at 17:16 of the first period. He found a soft spot in the zone and beat Evan Weninger for his third of the year. Wichita answered with less than a minute to go in the frame as Dickman got to a loose puck and beat Roman Durny.

In the second, Fournier gave the Thunder a 2-1 advantage as he stuffed home a rebound on the power play for his 12th of the year. Charlie Sampair answered five minutes later to knot things again, 2-2.

Albert gave Wichita a 3-2 lead at 14:04 of the third as he stole a loose puck in the slot and beat Durny with a shot to the glove side for his fourth of the season. At 15:59, Tyler Kobryn came across the goal line and banked a shot off a defenseman's skate to make it 3-3.

Lane scored the game-winner at 1:13 of the extra period when he got to his own rebound and popped the puck over Weninger for his fourth of the year and second overtime game-winner against the Thunder this season.

Wichita snapped a five-game drought without a power play goal and went 1-for-3 on the man advantage. Fournier had a goal and an assist. Matteo Gennaro and Anthony Beauregard each added helpers.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night against Tulsa at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets or call the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.