Game Preview: Greenville at Icemen, March 12, 2021

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, March 12, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

Tonight's Promotions: Icemen will wear Superman Jerseys while Greenville will wear Lex Luthor Jerseys!

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Swamp Rabbits meet again for the second of three meetings this week. The two teams close out the weekend on Saturday in Greenville. Last night's affair became a defensive chess match, that featured a stellar goaltending duel between Charles Williams and Ryan Bednard before Greenville claimed the game in the shootout 1-0.

Four of the six head-to-head matchups this season between the two clubs has been decided by one goal, with the last two resulting in 1-0 victories for Greenville. The Swamp Rabbits have had a league-leading 13 games decided in overtime or a shootout.

Series History: Greenville leads the season series 4-1-1-0, while Jacksonville leads the All-Time Series between the two teams with a 17-12-2-1 record.

About the Icemen: Goaltender Kyle Keyser was recalled to Providence of the American Hockey League just hours prior to Thursday's game. Charles Williams is expected to start in goal tonight. Last night, Williams stopped all 26 shots faced in regulation and overtime, only allowing one goal against in the shootout. The Icemen are

About the Swamp Rabbits: Forward Garrett Thompson entered Thursday's game riding a four-game goal scoring streak, and while he did no register a goal in regulation or overtime, Thompson's lone goal in the shootout served as the game-winner....Goaltender Ryan Bednard earned his third shutout of the season last night, all three of come against Jacksonville. Bednard is currently riding a shutout sequence against the Icemen of 189 minutes and 22 seconds.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, March 17, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. St. Patrick's Day! $2 Beer and Wines Night!

Friday, March 19, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. Lizard Kings Night! For one night only, the Jackson Lizard Kings return!

Sunday March 21, vs. Orlando, 3:00 Publix Family Fun Day & Jewish Heritage Day!

Friday, March 26, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. Thanos Night! MCU Fans come out and check out the Icemen as they wear special Thanos themed uniforms!

