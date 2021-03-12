Barron, Henry and Lewis Reassigned to Grizzlies
March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Forwards Ty Lewis, Nick Henry and Travis Barron were each reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Lewis has 7 assists in 5 games for Utah this season. He has a point in 4 of the 5 games. Last season Lewis led the Grizzlies with 25 goals.
Henry scored the game winning goal for Utah on February 20th vs Rapid City. The next afternoon he scored 3 goals and 1 assist. In 2 games with Utah this season Henry has 4 goals and 1 assist. The 21 year old Henry has played in 4 games with the Eagles this season.
Barron has appeared in 46 games for Utah over the last 2 seasons, scoring 13 goals and 22 assists. Barron has appeared in 53 AHL games in his career, including 4 games earlier this season with Colorado.
Utah hosts Allen for a big 3 games series on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm and March 14th at 1:10 pm. Tickets every home game this season is available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies are following state and local guidelines. For continuing updates on the Grizzlies and the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
