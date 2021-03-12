Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Rapid City Rush
March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 8:05 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Mavericks and Rush faceoff again tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
OT Winner
Mavericks forward Adam Brady scored the game-winner in overtime in last Friday's 5-4 win over the Indy Fuel.
Beyond 60 Minutes
Last Sunday, the Mavericks beat the Wichita Thunder 1-0 after heading into the shootout tied at zero. This was the second time in Mavericks' history that a game went beyond 60 minutes with a score of 0-0.
Multiples
Four Mavericks registered a multi-point game last Friday night against the Indy Fuel. Forward Darik Angeli had four points on one goal and three assists. Forward Rob Bordson had two points on one goal and one assist. Forward Adam Brady had two points on two goals and forward Lane Scheidl had two points on two assists.
