Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM

March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a five-game road swing and battle the Jacksonville Icemen in the second of three games this weekend tonight at 7 p.m. The Icemen are the ECHL affiliates for the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-10-6-2) at Jacksonville Icemen (11-12-1-3)

March 12, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #33 | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Cole Ruwe (42)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits jumpstarted a three-game weekend series against Jacksonville with a 1-0 shootout victory last night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. After both teams were held off the scoreboard through 60 minutes of regulation and a seven minute overtime frame, the game progressed to a shootout. Garrett Thompson scored the skills competition's lone goal and Ryan Bednard stopped all three shooters to hand Greenville the 1-0 edge. Last night marked Greenville's first shootout victory of the season in their third trip.

ANOTHER SHUTOUT IN THE BANK:

Both Ryan Bednard and Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams earned shutouts in last night's game. For Bednard, last night marked his third shutout of the season, with all occurring at the Icemen's expense. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound netminder earned his first clean sheet of the season on Jan. 31 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in a 25-save performance. Exactly one week later, Bednard was on the winning side of a 1-0 road victory in Jacksonville after stopping all 20 shots. Last night, the reliable backstop made 26 saves and three in a shootout to hand Greenville another 1-0 road win at Jacksonville. Remarkably, Bednard has not allowed a goal against the Icemen in his last 188:37 of head-to-head action.

SEASON-SERIES RECAP:

Through six head-to-head meetings between Greenville and Jacksonville, the Rabbits sport a 4-1-1-0 record against the Icemen. Four games have been decided by only one-goal, two required overtime and two resulted in 1-0 finals in favor of the Upstate. Samuel Jardine is the leading point producer for Greenville in the season-series with six helpers through six contests. On the opposite end, Nick Saracino leads Jacksonville in point production versus Greenville with five points (one goal, four assists) in six meetings. In the goaltending department, Ryan Bednard is an astonishing 4-0-0 against Jacksonville with an eye-popping 0.24 goals-against average and .991 save percentage.

WELCOME BACK KUPSKY:

Prior to yesterday's tilt, the Swamp Rabbits signed goaltender Jake Kupsky to a Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season. Kupsky returns to the Upstate after posting a 3-1-1 record across six appearances with the Swamp Rabbits last season. Kupsky, 25, previously split time with the South Carolina Stingrays and the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21. With the Stingrays, Kupsky sported a 2-5-2 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. In Pensacola, the Waukesha, Wisconsin native displayed a sparkling 5-1-0 record accompanied by a 2.23 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

