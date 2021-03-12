ECHL Transactions - March 12

March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 12, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Dominic Cormier, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add David Broll, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)

Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve

Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/11]

Indy:

Add Tim Davison, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on reserve

Delete James Stratton, G released as EBUG

Add James Stratton, G added as EBUG [3/11]

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston [3/11]

Rapid City:

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Casey Johnson, D activated from reserve

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Graham Knott, F placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Joe Wegwerth, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jared Pike, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryker Killins, D activated from reserve

Delete Pat Cannone, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Dickinson, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Michael Joly, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Patrick Watling, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve

Add Garet Hunt, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve

Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Fyten, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.