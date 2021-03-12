ECHL Transactions - March 12
March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 12, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wheeling:
Dominic Cormier, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Mitchell, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add David Broll, F added to active roster (traded from Indy)
Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve
Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster [3/11]
Indy:
Add Tim Davison, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on reserve
Delete James Stratton, G released as EBUG
Add James Stratton, G added as EBUG [3/11]
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston [3/11]
Rapid City:
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Casey Johnson, D activated from reserve
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Graham Knott, F placed on reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Joe Wegwerth, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jared Pike, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryker Killins, D activated from reserve
Delete Pat Cannone, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Dickinson, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Michael Joly, F returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Patrick Watling, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Adam Smith, D activated from reserve
Add Garet Hunt, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve
Delete Derek Topatigh, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin Fyten, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/7)
