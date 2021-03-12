Hildebrand Drops Rays in Shutout

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (23-8-0-2) held the South Carolina Stingrays (12-12-6-2) scoreless in a 4-0 victory on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Jake Hildebrand stopped all 29 Stingrays shots to earn his first shutout of the season. Michael Huntebrinker notched two goals and an assist in the winning effort, and the Florida power play broke out for two goals.

FIRST STAR: Jake Hildebrand (FLA) - 29 saves, shutout

SECOND STAR: Michael Huntebrinker (FLA) - two goals, one assist, four shots

THIRD STAR: Colby Sissons (FLA) - one goal, two assists, five shots

The game remained scoreless until the second period when Florida took the first lead of the contest. After maintaining heavy pressure on the power play, the Everblades specialty unit broke through when Colby Sissons rifled a wrist shot under the blocker arm of Stingrays goaltender Hunter Shepard (13:14).

The power-play goal from Sissons broke a rough skid on the man-advantage for the Everblades. Florida hadn't scored on the power play since Feb. 26 against South Carolina and were 0 for their last 13 until Sissons found the back of the net.

Levko Koper struck again for the Everblades roughly five minutes into the third period. Forward Joe Pendenza centered the puck from the wall, and Koper finished the play in front for his 10th tally of the season (5:01).

Michael Huntebrinker provided two goals and an assist for Florida in the victory. The explosive winger had been enduring his longest offensive dry spell of the season, entering Friday's game without a point in his last five appearances.

In the third period with Florida on a power play, Huntebrinker cached a rebound to put the Everblades up 3-0 (15:50). Once the dam broke for Huntebrinker, the goals kept coming. The forward added his second tally when he swatted a hovering puck out of midair to give the Blades a 4-0 lead late in the third.

Florida goaltender Jake Hildebrand made 29 saves to record his first shutout of the season. The netminder now has seven shutouts as a professional.

