Weekend Starts with South Carolina Matchup

March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (22-8-0-2) wrap up their two-game series this week against the South Carolina Stingrays (12-11-6-2) tonight at Hertz Arena. This evening marks the 10th meeting of the season between the Blades and Rays. Florida holds a 7-1-0-1 advantage in the season series.

Last Time Out: On Wednesday at Hertz Arena the Everblades grabbed a 4-2 win over the Stingrays. Alex Kile put up two goals in the second period to lift the Blades, and the forward added an assist earlier in the game as well. John McCarron (1g-1a), Colby Sissons (0g-2a), and Cody Sol (0g-2a) all added multi-point nights for Florida. Goaltender Jake Hildebrand anchored down and kept South Carolina scoreless through 24 shots in the last two periods.

Return of Powell: Myles Powell made his way back into the Everblades lineup for Wednesday's game against South Carolina. The forward had previously missed 20 games while on injured reserve. Powell posted points in five straight games before hitting IR and scored a first-period goal for the Everblades in his return to play on Wednesday. The 26-year-old has recorded 10 points (4g-6a) over his last six games dating back to Dec. 30, and his six-game run makes up the longest active point streak in the ECHL.

McCarron Climbs All-Time Rankings: With a goal and an assist on Wednesday, captain John McCarron recorded his 289th and 290th career points with the Everblades. His total now places him ahead of Florida legend Ernie Hartlieb for fourth place all-time in Everblades points (including playoffs).

Scouting the Stingrays: South Carolina is led by the 25 points (12g-13a) of forward Cole Ully. Stingrays forward Max Novak's 21 assists are second in the ECHL, and defenseman Cole Fraser leads the league with 89 penalty minutes. After Wednesday's loss, South Carolina has now dropped its last three contests.

###

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. South Carolina Stingrays

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Find tickets for tonight's game HERE.

PROMOTIONS: Enjoy 239 Fridays! Get two premium seats, two build-your-own nachos, AND two autographed programs for only $39! Take advantage of the 239 Fridays online only offer at FloridaEverblades.com/239. Kids 12 and under eat free with purchase of an adult entree at Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena.

It's the first night of First Responders Weekend presented by Cape Coral Firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The Blades will don specialty first responders' jerseys on both Friday, Mar. 12 and Saturday, Mar. 13. Net proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. To bid on a jersey today, visit HERE!

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.