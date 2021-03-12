Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, March 12 at 7:30 PM

March 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 7:30 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays wrap up their week in the Sunshine State Friday night with their 10th meeting of the season against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. SC has dropped the first two games on their current trip, falling 4-1 to Orlando on Tuesday and 4-2 to Florida Wednesday. Although South Carolina is just 2-5-0-2 against Florida in nine contests this season, the Rays have picked up points in three of their last four matchups with the Everblades in Estero. SC began this trip after a series victory over Jacksonville last week, winning two of three games at the North Charleston Coliseum. Florida, on the other hand, fell in three straight on the road in Orlando last week at the Amway Center. Despite their recent skid, the Everblades moved back into first place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings with their win on Wednesday, now holding a points percentage of 0.719. After three straight losses, South Carolina has fallen back to fifth place in the standings (.516). Florida also ranks first in the league on the offensive end, posting 3.72 goals per outing. The Rays average the 5th-most shots on goal per game in the ECHL (32.16).

Scouting the Everblades: Florida is in first place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference after 32 games with a 22-8-0-2 record. After recently dropping four straight, the Blades got back on track at home Wednesday where they've secured a 13-2-0-2 record this season. Their offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who has totaled 28 points in 32 games on 15 goals and 13 assists. Just behind him is forward Alex Kile, who has earned 25 points with 11 goals as well as 14 assists. Forwards Michael Huntebrinker (14g, 10a), Blake Winiecki (9g, 11a) and Joe Pendenza (8g, 12a) have also reached the 20-point mark. Defender Logan Roe has continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 12 points (3g, 9a) as well as a league-high +20 rating. In the net, Jake Hildebrand leads the ECHL with a 0.932 save percentage and is third in the league with a 2.21 goals-against average.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 vs. Fort Wayne, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

ECHL Stories from March 12, 2021

