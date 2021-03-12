Video Review Guides Icemen to Overtime Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped the second of a three-game set to the Jacksonville Icemen, 2-1, on Friday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Both teams will meet tomorrow for the rubber match at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard entered Friday with a shutout streak of 188:37 in head-to-head play against Jacksonville, which included three shutouts on Jan. 31, Feb. 6 and last night. Scoreless through 40 minutes, the Icemen finally solved Bednard and snapped his shutout streak against Jacksonville at 232:05.

At 3:28 of the third period, Kevin McKernan scored his first goal of the season on a drive from the left point. But before regulation concluded, the Swamp Rabbits earned the equalizer courtesy of Joey Haddad. With 6:07 left in regulation, Haddad snapped a drop pass from Nick Poehling past Charles Williams to tie the score at 1-1.

For the second time in as many nights, extra hockey was required to decide a winner in the Sunshine State. In Greenville's league-leading 13th overtime game of the season, Ara Nazarian scored at 4:50 in the sudden-death frame. After video review, Nazarian snuck a short-side shot past Bednard along the near post for the game-winner.

Greenville's record shifts to 14-10-7-2 and the Jacksonville Icemen improved to 12-12-1-3. Both teams are set to conclude the weekend tomorrow at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

