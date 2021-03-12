Oilers Top Thunder in Overtime Thriller

Tulsa Oilers celebrate their overtime goal

(Tulsa Oilers, Credit: Ed Bailey) Tulsa Oilers celebrate their overtime goal

WICHITA, KS - The Oilers topped Wichita 4-3 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday night.

Matt Lane opened the scoring for the second-straight game, firing the puck from the slot and past Evan Weninger with 2:44 left in the first period. Jay Dickman tied things 1-1 2:01 later, scoring a similar goal down the other end for his ninth of the season.

Stefan Fournier turned the scoreboard 2-1 in Wichita's favor, chipping in a power-play goal just under five minutes into the middle period. Charlie Sampair answered at the 9:14 mark, wheeling from the corner before beating Weninger down low with a snapshot.

John Albert tallied a go-ahead goal with 5:56 left, pouncing on a turnover in the slot and beating Roman Durny with a quick release. Tyler Kobryn then stuffed home the game-tying goal with 4:01 remaining in regulation.

Neither team could find the edge in regulation for the third time this season. Lane bookended his opening goal with the game-winning goal, lifting the puck over a downed Weninger 1:13 into the extra period. The goal was Lane's fourth of the season, with all four goals coming against the Thunder.

The Oilers play Wichita two more times this weekend, starting Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena at 7:05 p.m. The two teams close out the four-game week on Sunday at the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.

