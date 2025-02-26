Oil Kings Ground Warriors with Simcoe's Shutout

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a 4-0 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday night.

Ethan Simcoe earned his third WHL Shutout and second this season against Moose Jaw with a 22-save effort for the Oil Kings.

Offensively, the Oil Kings opened the scoring almost halfway through the first period with Joe Iginla scoring his first goal in 23 games.

In the second, Adam Jecho scored 5:37 into the frame to extend the lead to 2-0. Josh Lee's first career WHL goal made it 3-0 a few minutes later before Jecho added one more in the third period to cap off the night for the Oil Kings.

The Oil Kings were 0-for-1 on the powerplay, and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Edmonton is now 32-21-2-2 on the season and sits fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. They visit the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday.

