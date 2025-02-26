Cougars Claw Past Rockets with 5-2 Victory at Home

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - Home Sweet Home. The Prince George Cougars are back in the win column with a solid 5-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday night at the CN Centre. With the win, the Cougars improve to 32-19-4-2 on the season and an impressive 19-4-3-2 on home ice.

GAME SUMMARY

The Cougars wasted no time making their mark, as Terik Parascak opened the scoring just 1:05 into the game with a picture-perfect shot. Prince George struck again just over a minute later at 2:25, when Aleksey Chichkin's point shot found the back of the net-his first goal as a Cougar. That tally also ended the night for Kelowna's starting goaltender Rhett Stoesser, who was replaced by Jake Pilon. The Cougars carried a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

In the second period, Kayden Lemire extended the lead at 2:54, jamming home his fourth goal of the season to make it 3-0. The Rockets responded at 14:48, cutting the deficit to two. Kelowna gained momentum after their goal, but Josh Ravensbergen stood tall in net, delivering key saves to keep the Cougars in control at 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Prince George restored their three-goal cushion early in the third, as Ben Riche hammered home a one-timer at 6:02 to make it 4-1. Ravensbergen then delivered a highlight-reel save to preserve the lead, but Kelowna struck again at 8:51, making it 4-2 and turning up the pressure. However, the Cougars sealed the victory late, as Koehn Ziemmer buried an empty-netter-also securing the Domino's Pizza Goal, meaning fans can enjoy a free small one-topping pizza from Domino's.

STATS AND STANDOUTS:

-Aleksey Chichkin scored his first goal as a Cougar and led the team in shots (6)

-In his return to the lineup, Corbin Vaughan added an assist and was +3

-Josh Ravensbergen earned his 28th win of the season, and ranks second among all WHL goaltenders in that category

They Said It..

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on tonight's win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/02/26011333/Post-Game-Mark-Lamb-Feb-25.mp3

Forward Koehn Ziemmer on tonight's win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/02/26011359/Post-Game-Kohen-Zeimmer.mp3

What's Next?

Next Game: Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. Kelowna | 7:00 pm

