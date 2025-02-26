Americans Host Giants for Fred Meyer/Sunwest Sportswear Pink Ice Night

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Join the Americans on Friday, February 28 as we host our 19th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Fred Meyer and Sunwest Sportswear. This night is one of the top highlights of every Americans season, showcasing an exciting hockey game combined with a special initiative to paint the ice pink in solidarity with local cancer patients. The Americans will host the Vancouver Giants for this year's game, bringing even more meaning to the game with the two teams jostling for playoff positioning.

The Americans will be donning unique Breast Cancer Awareness jerseys for the occasion. Join us in supporting additional fundraising activities throughout the night! Head to Section D on the concourse for Breast Cancer Awareness sweater and puck sales. Sweaters were provided by Sunwest Sportswear and will be sold by Good Shepard Community Health Foundation.

Section J will feature a silent auction courtesy of the Good Shepard Community Health Foundation. Inland Imaging will be giving away squishy pucks at Section X.

The jerseys the Americans wear during this game will also be auctioned off via Dash Auctions, which will go live at 10:00 PM after the game and run until March 8 at 9:00 PM. The opening bid for each jersey will be $300, with a $1,000 buy it now price.

