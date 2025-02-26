Wild Defenseman Andresen Announces NCAA Division I Commitment to Michigan Tech University

Wenatchee Wild defenseman Reid Andresen with the puck

Wenatchee Wild defenseman Reid Andresen with the puck

HOUGHTON, Mich. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that veteran defenseman Reid Andresen has committed to continue his hockey career at Michigan Tech University, an NCAA Division I institution and member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA).

"I am feeling extremely excited and grateful," said Andresen. "They are a great organization who develops their players to the best of their abilities."

Andresen has been a WHL mainstay on the blue line for the past five seasons, joining the Wild last offseason in a trade from the Medicine Hat Tigers. During his run with the two clubs, he has racked up 26 goals and 105 assists in 266 appearances. His 39 assists and 45 points so far this season are career highs, and his four-assist game Sunday against the Vancouver Giants was the first in his WHL career.

Michigan Tech has a rich hockey history, winning three national championships and landing NCAA tournament bids in six of the last 10 years. The Huskies count 52 NHL players and 10 Olympians among their alumni, headlined by Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito.

"'Andy' has been a solid contributor to the Wild organization, as a leader and offensive defenseman," said Wenatchee head coach Don Nachbaur. "He will be dearly missed next season, but we are proud he has earned the opportunity to further his education while playing at the college level."

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan product becomes the fourth player on the Wild roster with an active NCAA Division I commitment, and becomes the second player with the organization to announce an NCAA Division I commitment since Canadian Hockey League players were granted NCAA eligibility in November.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Reid Andresen on his commitment to the NCAA Division I hockey program at Michigan Tech University, and wish him continued success as he prepares to take this important step in his academic and athletic career.

