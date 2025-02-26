Broncos Shut out by Hitmen
February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Calgary, AB - For the first time this season, the Swift Current Broncos were shutout by the Calgary Hitmen Wednesday afternoon at Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Broncos would be in a tough battle through the first 20 minutes but starting goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) would be a solid state stopping all 16 shots he faced in the period. While the Broncos would get eight pucks towards Daniel Hauser but nothing would be solved after 20, leading to a scoreless first.
Calgary would start the second on the power play but would not score but shortly after Tanner Howe at even strength at 3:50 would finally solve Rocha in the second. Swift Current would push back late in the period on a double minor power-play opportunity but couldn't solve Daniel Hauser and head to the third period down 1-0.
The third period would see the Broncos find a way to create chances but they couldn't solve Daniel Hauser as the Hitmen would score twice in the late stages of the third period thanks to a power play goal from Sawyer Mynio a break-awy mark by Ben Kindel would be more than enough for the Calgary win.
The Broncos drop their record to 29-25-1-1 on the campaign and will look to rebound Friday night at home against the Moose Jaw Warriors.
