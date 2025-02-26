Rockets Get Goals From Longley And Paupanekis But Fall 5-2 To Cougars

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Rowan Guest of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Rowan Guest of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

Kayden Longley and Hayden Paupanekis scored for the Rockets on Tuesday night but fell 5-2 to the Prince George Cougars in the first of two games between the two clubs in as many nights.

Prince George got off to a quick start on Tuesday, scoring twice in the first three minutes of the game with goals coming from Terik Parascak and Aleksey Chickin, Parascak's 25th of the season and Chickin's fourth.

The Cougars would extend their lead to three in the second period when Kayden Lemire would score less than three minutes into the period. Kelowna would get on the board when Kalder Varga found Kayden Longley in front of the net and Longley beat Joshua Ravensbergen to make it 3-1. The goal was Longley's 10th of the campaign, marking the first time he's reached double digit goals in his WHL career.

Prince George would once again stretch their lead to three when Ben Riche beat Pilon for his 31st but Kelowna quickly answered with a Hayden Paupanekis power play marker to make it 4-2. Unfortunately, that's as close as Kelowna would come as Koehn Ziemmer would score into the empty net once Kelowna pulled its goaltender to make it 5-2.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Prince George outshot Kelowna 37-29

Kelowna went 1/4 on the power play while Prince George went 0/1

Jake Pilon made 28 saves on 30 shots after replacing Rhett Stoesser

UP NEXT

Kelowna will wrap up their mini two game series with Prince George tomorrow night. The Rockets will then travel to Alberta for a Central Division road trip which begins March 1st in Red Deer. Kelowna will return home on March 14th when they host the Kamloops Blazers.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.