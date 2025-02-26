Edmonton Meets Brandon in Battle of Kings

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, Man. - Huge points in the WHL's Eastern Conference playoff race are on the line tonight as the Edmonton Oil Kings visit the Brandon Wheat Kings.

It's the second of four games on this East Division road trip for the Oil Kings who are coming off a 4-0 win over Moose Jaw on Tuesday as Ethan Simcoe made 22 saves for his third WHL shutout. Edmonton is now 32-21-2-2 on the season and are currently fifth in the East heading into tonight's action.

The Oil Kings 68 points are just one point up on Brandon and Saskatoon. Brandon is 30-18-4-3 and have lost back-to-back games to Swift Current and Calgary on the weekend.

Tonight will mark the third of four meetings between the Oil Kings and Wheat Kings this season. Currently, Edmonton is 0-2-0-0 against Brandon. Edmonton has scored two goals and have allowed eight through two games. Gavin Hodnett leads the Oil Kings with points on both goals so far. Brandon is led in the series by rookie Jaxon Jacobson who has four points.

The two clubs will meet one more time on March 5 back in Edmonton.

Puck drop for Wednesday Night in the Dub from Brandon is 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (44, 26-41-67)

Gavin Hodnett (57, 24-37-61)

Adam Jecho (45, 23-24-47)

Roan Woodward (57, 19-28-47)

Lukas Sawchyn (55, 13-32-45)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Adam Jecho plays his 100th game in the WHL TONIGHT and is 6 points away from 100 in the WHL.

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 12 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 12 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL

Wheat Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Nolan Flamand (54, 20-40-60)

Marcus Nguyen (55, 29-25-54)

Matteo Michels (55, 18-31-49)

Jordan Gavin (55, 19-28-47)

Luke Shipley (47, 14-31-45)

