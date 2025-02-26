Broncos Travel to Calgary for Luncheon Affair with Hitmen

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Calgary, AB - The Swift Current Broncos (29-24-1-1) make their way to Calgary for a Lunch-Time match-up with the Calgary Hitmen (37-15-3-2) for the 4th of five meetings this season Wednesday at noon at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Broncos are coming off a 4-2 victory at home on Saturday night against the Brandon Wheat Kings, getting them to 60 points on the season and still find themselves in the 8th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. with an 11 point lead over the Red Deer Rebels heading into action. While Swift Current looks up at Saskatoon and Brandon, just seven points back.

The Hitmen remain in the 3rd seed in the Conference, three points back of the Medicine Hat Tigers for 1st in the Conference with three games in hand. The season series has the Hitmen winners of two straight against the Broncos including a win at InnovationPlex February 17th by a 5-2 score. The last time the Broncos travelled to Calgary the Hitmen defeated Swift Current 4-3 in a tightly contested affair on December 15, 2024.

You can catch today's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 11:45 and puck-drop is set for 12 PM.

For more on the afternoon match-up in Calgary, visit the Game Notes & Stats links above!

2024-25 Regular Season: 29-24-1-1 Home: 18-10-1-0 Away: 11-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 12-8-1-0 Home: 6-3-1-0 Away: 6-5-0-0

LAST GAME 4-2 W vs Wheat Kings: Grayson Burzynski had his first multi-goal game of his career while also nabbing the game-winner goal with .7 seconds left in the second period. Helping the Broncos secure their third win against Brandon tis season and moving them just seven points back of second in the East Division.

VS. CALGARY: This is the third of five meetings this season between the Broncos & Hitmen. The Hitmen won the most previous match-up at InnovationPlex on February 17 by a count of 5-2. Lifetime against Calgary, Swift Current is 48-63-1-9 (three ties). While at the Saddledome, the Broncos have a 18-35-1-6 (two ties) against the Hitmen. Luke Mistelbacher has five points against Calgary this season (2g, 3a)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 9/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SC) September 29/2023 - at Swift Current (3-0 SC)

December 15/2024 - at Calgary (4-3 CGY) December 6/2023 - at Calgary (6-5 SC)

February 17 /2025 - at Swift Current (5-2 CGY) December 17/2023 - at Calgary (7-4 CGY)

February 26/2025 - at Calgary March 22/2024 - at Swift Current (7-6 SC)

March 7/2025 - at Swift Current

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.