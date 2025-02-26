Chiefs Kick off Three-Game Week as They Host Giants Wednesday Night
February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off a three-game week by hosting the Vancouver Giants Wednesday night. It's the last time the two teams will meet in the regular season.
TIME: 7:05 p.m.
PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
