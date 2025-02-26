Chiefs Kick off Three-Game Week as They Host Giants Wednesday Night

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off a three-game week by hosting the Vancouver Giants Wednesday night. It's the last time the two teams will meet in the regular season.

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.