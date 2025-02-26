Game Preview: Cougars vs. Rockets

February 26, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE - Tonight, the Prince George Cougars will try to make it back-to-back wins as they take on the Kelowna Rockets in the back half of a double header.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 26

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

Cougars Record: 32-19-4-2 (70 points / 2nd BC Division / 4th Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-2 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Rockets Record: 17-34-4-2 (40 Points / 5th BC Division / 11th Western Conference)

Rockets Last Game: A 5-2 loss to the Cougars on Tuesday, Feb. 25

Clinching Szn?

Entering tonight, the Cougars need just one point tonight to secure a playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season. The Cats have 11 games remaining on the schedule and continue to chase for top spot of the BC Division, currently seven points back of the Victoria Royals.

Home Sweet Home...

No team in the Western Hockey League has fewer losses on home ice than the Prince George Cougars. The Cats improved to a 19-4-3-2 record at the CN Centre after the 5-2 win last night. If the 2025 Playoffs were to start tonight, Prince George would have home ice in the opening round.

The Blue-Line

The Cougars got some impressive performances last night from their blue-line, including Aleksey Chichkin and Corbin Vaughan. The pairing combined for two points and nine shots on goal. For Chichkin, he netted his first goal as a Cougar and was named the game's second star.

Lineup/Roster Updates

Carson Carels remains day-to-day with an upper body injury.

What's After Tonight?

The Cats will conclude the brief but busy home-stand on Friday, Feb. 28 when they host the Kamloops Blazers for 'Cougars Fight Cancer Night'. The game also features a Mega 50/50 with guaranteed jackpot of $50,000.

Next Game: Friday, Feb. 28 vs Kamloops | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Mega 50/50 Jackpot Tickets

