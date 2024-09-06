Oil Kings and Elite Promotional Marketing Announce Jersey Partnership
September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that they have partnered with Elite Promotional Marketing for the first ever jersey sponsor in team history.
Elite has been in business since 1952 in Edmonton and have been a partner of the Oil Kings since the team returned to the WHL in 2007. Elite is an award winning, full service promotional products and awards distributor serving all of Western Canada.
"Elite is proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the Edmonton Oil Kings," said Elite Promotional Marketing Owner/President Drew Schamehorn. "We have enjoyed a long tradition of supporting amateur sports in the Edmonton community and look forward to a making this a memorable season."
This is a historic partnership for the Oil Kings and also the WHL, becoming one of the first teams to have a sponsor on their primary set of jerseys.
"The Edmonton Oil Kings are thrilled to continue our partnership with Elite Promotional Marketing in such a meaningful way by incorporating their logo onto our jerseys," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "Elite is an Edmonton based, Edmonton made success story who believes in supporting the community in which we work and play - we're honoured to add their logo to our jerseys."
The first time the new jerseys can be seen will be in the Oil Kings two pre-season affairs in Edson on Saturday and Sunday when they take on the Prince George Cougars. The first time they'll be see on home ice will be the Home Opener on September 28 when the Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen at 2 p.m.
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!
2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Oil Kings and Elite Promotional Marketing Announce Jersey Partnership - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Giants Announce 2024 Preseason Roster - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Return Three Players to Club Teams - Swift Current Broncos
- Cohen Poulin Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Rockets Begin Pre-Season With Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Open Preseason against Pats in Estevan - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Sign Ben Binder-Nord - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings and Elite Promotional Marketing Announce Jersey Partnership
- Oil Kings 2024-2025 Pre-Season Roster
- Oil Kings Sign Anderson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Team White Storms Back to Take 2024 Bob McGill Cup
- 2023 First Round Picks Pushing for Spots in 2024/2025