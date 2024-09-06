Oil Kings and Elite Promotional Marketing Announce Jersey Partnership

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that they have partnered with Elite Promotional Marketing for the first ever jersey sponsor in team history.

Elite has been in business since 1952 in Edmonton and have been a partner of the Oil Kings since the team returned to the WHL in 2007. Elite is an award winning, full service promotional products and awards distributor serving all of Western Canada.

"Elite is proud to continue our long-standing relationship with the Edmonton Oil Kings," said Elite Promotional Marketing Owner/President Drew Schamehorn. "We have enjoyed a long tradition of supporting amateur sports in the Edmonton community and look forward to a making this a memorable season."

This is a historic partnership for the Oil Kings and also the WHL, becoming one of the first teams to have a sponsor on their primary set of jerseys.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are thrilled to continue our partnership with Elite Promotional Marketing in such a meaningful way by incorporating their logo onto our jerseys," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "Elite is an Edmonton based, Edmonton made success story who believes in supporting the community in which we work and play - we're honoured to add their logo to our jerseys."

The first time the new jerseys can be seen will be in the Oil Kings two pre-season affairs in Edson on Saturday and Sunday when they take on the Prince George Cougars. The first time they'll be see on home ice will be the Home Opener on September 28 when the Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen at 2 p.m.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

