Wheat Kings Sign Ben Binder-Nord

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB. - The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to announce that Ben Binder-Nord has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Coming into his second Brandon Wheat Kings training camp, first as a listed player, this 6'0.5 ¬Â³ 162lbs forward made his presence felt on every shift he played.

"Ben is a player that brings his compete and work ethic daily." said Marty Murray, Brandon Wheat Kings General Manager and Head Coach. " He's been very committed by attending our camps in the past and has trusted the process"

Last season Binder-Nord played with Edge School U18 Prep, scoring 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points, along with 51 PIM over 26 games. He also played in 6 AJHL games with the Calgary Canucks, where he scored 1 goal while racking up 43 PIM.

"We feel Ben will add energy and sandpaper to our lineup, and will be difficult to play against." added Murray

2024 WHL Pre-Season opens tonight when the Brandon Wheat Kings welcome the Saskatoon Blades!

