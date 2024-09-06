Preseason Play Begins: Three Things to Watch

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks preseason slate begins Saturday and Sunday in Everett, Wash., signaling the start to a new season. The Winterhawks will sport a younger roster this fall as many members of the 2024 Western Conference Championship team have graduated to the professional ranks or are playing for different junior clubs.

SENSATIONAL SIXTEENS

The Winterhawks carry six promising 2008-born players on their preseason roster, four of whom previously signed their WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks prior to training camp. With a younger line-up this fall, enter the 16 year olds who are poised to make an immediate impact.

#9 Jordan Duguay

Duguay, selected in the second round (#39 overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by the Winterhawks, is a standout from the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep team. He tallied 26 goals and 31 assists for 57 points in just 29 games for NAX this past season, before earning a selection to the CSSHL U18 First All-Star Team. The winger impressed at the 2024 Neely Cup, notching five points (4G, 1A) for Team De Leo. His dynamic playmaking abilities and offensive skills are set to be major assets for the Winterhawks' preseason roster.

#11 Owen Chapman

Chapman spent this past season with the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA of the SMAAAHL after being selected by Portland in the third round (#59 overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The winger recorded 25 points (5G, 25A) with Saskatoon in 44 games. At the 2024 Neely Cup, Chapman tallied four points (2G, 2A) on the last day of camp reaching the championship game with Team Mahon. The 5-for-10, 160-pound winger's complete game and high compete level will be on full display during preseason.

"Through the summer, I really focused on building my strength and skill on the ice to build a little confidence coming back for my second training camp in Portland," Chapman said of his second Neely Cup action. "I think I'm a two-way forward. I like jumping in on the rush and making plays, but I can also play the defensive side of the puck, making sure it's not inside our net. I built that habit over my years of playing so I think that's been a big part of my game."

#22 Griffin Darby

Darby, the 17th overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, skated with the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 club in 2023-24. The defenseman tallied 25 points (4G, 21A) in 39 games and recorded one goal and four assists during Swift Current's seven-game playoff run. Darby contributed to Team Bjorkstrand's Neely Cup Championship with two assists. Likely a key defensive asset for Portland in the coming seasons, the blueliner looks to show off his skill during his second year of WHL preseason play.

#72 Reed Brown

Acquired from the Brandon Wheat Kings this summer, Brown was originally selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. Last season, he led the Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 15U AAA team with 34 goals and 57 points. Adding to Team Ponich's scoresheet at Neely Cup, the 5-foot-10, 161-pound winger tallied two points (1G, 1A). Brown looks to make an impact in his preseason matchups with his speed, skill, and tenacity.

NEW EUROS

Portland Winterhawks Bolster Roster with Czech Talent: Ondrej Štěbeták and Marek Chaloupka Ready for WHL Action

Štěbeták and Chaloupka, who were both selected in this summer's CHL Import Draft, are expected to make their WHL preseason debuts this weekend in Everett. They are joined by fellow Czechia native and reigning U.S. Division Goaltender of the Year Jan Špunar on the Winterhawks preseason roster.

Štěbeták joins the Winterhawks after an impressive season with HC Dukla Jihlava U17 in Czechia. The netminder recorded 13 wins, a 3.20 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. His performance earned him a brief opportunity in the U20 league and a spot on the international stage with Team Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He helped his country secure a silver medal, ranking second among goaltenders with a .947 save percentage and a 1.27 goals-against average. At this year's Neely Cup, Štěbeták played 25 minutes in net for Team Ponich stopping 13 shots.

"It was a great experience to play with the guys," said Štěbeták. "It was more like a practice game, but everybody wanted to win. It was a good game and let's keep (the energy) going this season."

Chaloupka enjoyed a successful season with HC Vítkovice U20 in Czechia where he led all defensemen with 34 points in 51 games and ranked third in the league for assists among defensemen with 31. His international experience includes playing for Czechia at the U16, U17, and U18 levels, with recent participation in the 2024 Five Nations Tournament. The defenseman brings a well-rounded game to Portland's line-up.

Štěbeták will wear #1 and Chaloupka will don #14.

VETERANS

As the roster undergoes changes for the upcoming season, a new wave of opportunity emerges for the team's developing talent. With several key players soon departing for NHL Rookie Camps, the spotlight shifts to a core group of rising stars who are primed to elevate both their on-ice performance and leadership roles.

Third-year forward Josh Zakreski is poised to embrace a more prominent role on the team after a breakout 2023-24 season. The winger showcased his offensive prowess by amassing 49 points (21G, 28A) in 68 regular-season games, followed by an impressive playoff performance with two goals and six assists. At his fourth Neely Cup appearance, Zakreski's leadership and skill were on full display as he led all players with 16 total points and played a crucial role in Team Bjorkstrand's championship victory.

Reigning Winterhawks Rookie of the Year Hudson Darby is another player to watch following a great showing with Team Bjorkstrand at the 2024 Neely Cup. The Swift Current, Sask. product tallied ten points at the Neely Cup which is tied for second at this year's camp. The Hawks also return eight defensemen from its 2024 WHL Playoff roster and have an early chance to showcase their strength on the backend.

-

