Hawks Bolster Roster with Czech Talent: Štěbeták and Chaloupka Ready for WHL Action

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks have once again tapped into the pool of young European talent, selecting two promising Czech players in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. Goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták and defenseman Marek Chaloupka are set to join the club this season, continuing the Winterhawks' tradition of successfully integrating international players into their roster.

Ondřej Štěbeták

Selected 57th overall this summer, Ondřej Štěbeták comes to Portland with an impressive resume and an infectious enthusiasm. The 17-year-old netminder showcased his skills last season with HC Dukla Jihlava's U17 team, posting a .903 save percentage and 3.20 goals-against average in 37 games played.

Štěbeták's potential was further highlighted during the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. With a .947 save percentage and a 1.47 goals-against average, the netminder backstopped Czechia to a silver medal.

"It's a big pleasure for me to play for my country," said Štěbetak. "It was a really good experience to play with the guys in this huge tournament for us. We wanted first place, for sure, but we have to keep it going and maybe next time we will win."

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound goaltender's excitement about joining the Winterhawks is palpable. His mobile and athletic style of play combined with his enthusiasm for the game suggests that Winterhawks fans can look forward to some electrifying performances between the pipes during Štěbeták's tenure with the club.

"I'm super excited to play here in Portland," said Štěbeták. "It's the biggest team for me this year and I'm so looking forward to playing for the beautiful city with the best fans in the Western Hockey League."

Marek Chaloupka

With the 117th pick in the CHL Import Draft, the Winterhawks selected Marek Chaloupka, an 18-year-old defenseman from Ostrava. Chaloupka's offensive prowess was on full display during the 2023-24 season with HC Vítkovice's U20 team, where he racked up 34 points (3G, 31A) in 51 games. His international experience, having represented Czechia at the U16, U17, and U18 levels, speaks to his development and potential.

For Chaloupka, joining the Winterhawks feels like a dream come true. The young defenseman's journey in hockey has been a lifelong pursuit, and this opportunity represents a significant milestone in his career.

"It's a little bit like a dream come true," said Chaloupka. "I've played hockey since I was three, for my whole life in Czechia and in my hometown. It's pretty good, like a new challenge. I like it here a lot.".

Describing his playing style, Chaloupka emphasized his skating ability and hockey IQ. He sees himself as a player who can contribute at both ends of the ice, with a preference for offensive play.

"I really like to skate, make smart plays, try to make good passes and things like that," said Chaloupka. "I'm a little bit of a two-way player."

A Tradition of International Success

The addition of Štěbeták and Chaloupka continues the Winterhawks' successful history with import players. Over the years, Portland has been home to many international talents and even NHL stars.

Most recently, Czech goaltender Jan Špunar and defenseman Marek Alscher have been standout performers for the Winterhawks. Both drafted in 2022, Špunar helped the Winterhawks to a Western Conference Championship last season with a .914 save percentage in the playoffs and Alscher graduates to the Florida Panthers organization as the Winterhawks all-tim leader in goals by an import defenseman (22).

NHL All-Star and Winterhawks alum Oliver Bjorkstrand is another highlight of Portland's import drafting. The Danish forward played three seasons from 2012 to 2015, recording 290 points in 193 games. He is entering his tenth season in the NHL. Finnish defenseman and current Buffalo Sabres blueliner Henri Jokiharju spent two, highly productive seasons in Portland before being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Also, Swiss standout Sven Bärtschi starred in Portland for two seasons, enjoyed an 11-year professional playing career, and is now back in Portland for his first year as an assistant coach.

These success stories underscore the Winterhawks' ability to identify and develop international talent, a tradition that Štěbeták and Chaloupka will look to continue.

Looking Ahead

As the Winterhawks prepare for the 2024-25 season, the addition of Štěbeták and Chaloupka adds depth and skill to an already strong roster. The two Czech players have already begun to form a strong bond, supporting each other through this new experience.

With the blend of North American and European talent on their roster, the Portland Winterhawks are poised for another exciting season in the WHL, as they continue their pursuit of championship glory. Fans can look forward to seeing these young Czech talents develop their games in the competitive environment of the WHL, potentially following in the footsteps of the organization's previous import success stories.

As Chaloupka put it, joining the Winterhawks is "a dream come true." For both him and Štěbeták, this marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their careers.

