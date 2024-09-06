Broncos to Host AGM on September 24
September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
SWIFT CURRENT, SK - The Swift Current Broncos announced today they will be hosting their annual general meeting in the upstairs conference room of the InnovationPlex on Tuesday, September 24th at 6pm.
Official members of the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club and media are welcome to attend.
For additional information, please contact Broncos Executive Vice President of Business Operations Kevin Simpson at 306-773-1509 ext. 3.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024
- Jacobson, Eskit Lead Wheat Kings in Preseason Opening Win - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Blazers Sign Goaltender Madex Kabrud - Kamloops Blazers
- Six Chiefs Score in 6-2 Preseason Win over Seattle Friday Afternoon - Spokane Chiefs
- Preseason Play Begins: Three Things to Watch - Portland Winterhawks
- Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Rockets Sign 2022 Fourth-Round Pick Jaxon Kehrig - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos to Host AGM on September 24 - Swift Current Broncos
- Hawks Bolster Roster with Czech Talent: Štěbeták and Chaloupka Ready for WHL Action - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings and Elite Promotional Marketing Announce Jersey Partnership - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Giants Announce 2024 Preseason Roster - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Return Three Players to Club Teams - Swift Current Broncos
- Cohen Poulin Signs with Rebels - Red Deer Rebels
- Rockets Begin Pre-Season With Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Warriors Open Preseason against Pats in Estevan - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Wheat Kings Sign Ben Binder-Nord - Brandon Wheat Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.