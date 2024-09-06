Broncos to Host AGM on September 24

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







SWIFT CURRENT, SK - The Swift Current Broncos announced today they will be hosting their annual general meeting in the upstairs conference room of the InnovationPlex on Tuesday, September 24th at 6pm.

Official members of the Swift Current Broncos Hockey Club and media are welcome to attend.

For additional information, please contact Broncos Executive Vice President of Business Operations Kevin Simpson at 306-773-1509 ext. 3.

