Cohen Poulin Signs with Rebels
September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Cohen Poulin has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.
Poulin, who is 17, was listed by the Rebels last year while recording 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 36 games with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds (BCEHL U18).
Cohen Poulin
Forward
Birthdate: June 10, 2007
Hometown: Abbotsford, BC
Height: 6'1 1/2
Weight: 186 lbs.
Shoots: Left
