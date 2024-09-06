Cohen Poulin Signs with Rebels

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Cohen Poulin has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

Poulin, who is 17, was listed by the Rebels last year while recording 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 36 games with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds (BCEHL U18).

Cohen Poulin

Forward

Birthdate: June 10, 2007

Hometown: Abbotsford, BC

Height: 6'1 1/2

Weight: 186 lbs.

Shoots: Left

