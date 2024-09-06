Rockets Sign 2022 Fourth-Round Pick Jaxon Kehrig

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2022 WHL Prospects Draft fourth-round pick (81st overall) Jaxon Kehrig has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

"It's been a goal of mine to join this team ever since I was drafted," Kehrig said. "To finally see that happen makes me very thankful for all the help and support along the way, coming from coaches, teammates and most importantly, my family."

"We are very pleased to get Jaxon signed," said Rockets assist general manager Curtis Hamilton. "He has earned this and we hope to see him continue his development with the club this season."

