Blazers Sign Goaltender Madex Kabrud

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2008-born goaltender Madex Kabrud to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Kabrud was selected by the Blazers in the 9th round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Kabrud is from Saskatoon, SK and played the 2023-24 season with the Saskatoon Blazers of the Saskatchewan U18 league. In 23 games, he was 20-2-1-0 with a 2.81 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

"We would like to welcome Mades and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "Madex had a great training camp and we are excited to be a part of his development over the coming years."

The 5'11" and 195lb goaltender will make his WHL preseason debut with the Blazers this weekend.

