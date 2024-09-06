Broncos Return Three Players to Club Teams

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Broncos have trimmed their pre-season roster to 33 as the team has returned three players to their designated club teams for the 2024-25 season.

F - Ashton McCann '09 - Edge U17 Prep - CSSHL

F - Jayden Oleskiw '08 - Yale Academy - CSSHL

D - Nolan Pilsner '09 - Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA - AEHL

See the updated pre-season roster below.

Goaltenders:

Reid Dyck

Matthew Kieper

Joey Rocha

Koen Tyssen

Berney Weston

Defencemen:

Grayson Burzynski

Calum Brownlee

Jaxson Doyle

Nathan Gray

Eric Johnston

Adam Král

Peyton Kettles

Jace McFaul

Josh MacGregor

Zach Turner

Daxon Yerex

Forwards:

Brady Birnie

Jack Clark

Clarke Caswell

Ty Coupland

Sawyer Dingman

Van Eger

Mason Fauser

Connor Gabriel

Jaxen Gauchier

Dawson Gerwing

Rylan Gould

Connor Hvidston

Luke Mistelbacher

Carter Moen

Parker Rondeau

Aidan Sexsmith

The WHL Pre-Season opens Wednesday, September 4 in Regina for the Broncos all-rookie game against the Pats. The remainder of the pre-season goes as follows.

Thursday, September 5 - vs Prince Albert Raiders - innovationPlex (7 PM) (5-2 SC)

Saturday, September 7 - at Prince Albert Raiders - Art Hauser Centre (7 PM)

Friday, September 13 - vs Moose Jaw Warriors - innovationPlex (7 PM)

Saturday, September 14 - at Moose Jaw Warriors - Moose Jaw Events Centre (7 PM)

