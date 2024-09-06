Broncos Return Three Players to Club Teams
September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Broncos have trimmed their pre-season roster to 33 as the team has returned three players to their designated club teams for the 2024-25 season.
F - Ashton McCann '09 - Edge U17 Prep - CSSHL
F - Jayden Oleskiw '08 - Yale Academy - CSSHL
D - Nolan Pilsner '09 - Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA - AEHL
See the updated pre-season roster below.
Goaltenders:
Reid Dyck
Matthew Kieper
Joey Rocha
Koen Tyssen
Berney Weston
Defencemen:
Grayson Burzynski
Calum Brownlee
Jaxson Doyle
Nathan Gray
Eric Johnston
Adam Král
Peyton Kettles
Jace McFaul
Josh MacGregor
Zach Turner
Daxon Yerex
Forwards:
Brady Birnie
Jack Clark
Clarke Caswell
Ty Coupland
Sawyer Dingman
Van Eger
Mason Fauser
Connor Gabriel
Jaxen Gauchier
Dawson Gerwing
Rylan Gould
Connor Hvidston
Luke Mistelbacher
Carter Moen
Parker Rondeau
Aidan Sexsmith
The WHL Pre-Season opens Wednesday, September 4 in Regina for the Broncos all-rookie game against the Pats. The remainder of the pre-season goes as follows.
Thursday, September 5 - vs Prince Albert Raiders - innovationPlex (7 PM) (5-2 SC)
Saturday, September 7 - at Prince Albert Raiders - Art Hauser Centre (7 PM)
Friday, September 13 - vs Moose Jaw Warriors - innovationPlex (7 PM)
Saturday, September 14 - at Moose Jaw Warriors - Moose Jaw Events Centre (7 PM)
