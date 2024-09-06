Giants Announce 2024 Preseason Roster

September 6, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants begin their four-game preseason schedule tomorrow - Saturday, Sept. 7 - in Port Coquitlam, when they take on the Victoria Royals at 7 p.m. at Jon Baillie Arena.

Ahead of the game, they have announced their preseason roster, which will consist of 29 players: 18 forwards, nine defencemen and two goaltenders.

Twenty of the 29 players were on the Giants 2024 playoff roster. This includes six of the team's top seven scorers from the 2023-24 regular season: Ty Halaburda, Cameron Schmidt, Connor Levis, Tyson Zimmer, Tyler Thorpe and Mazden Leslie.

# FORWARDS (18) Ht. Wt. S YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League

5 Tyus Sparks 5-11 195 R 2008 Meridian, ID Windy City Storm 15U AAA 15U AAA

7 Ty Halaburda 5-10 187 R 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

8 Aaron Obobaifo 5-10 186 L 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL

11 London Hoilett 6-0 189 R 2005 Winnipeg, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL

14 Landon Horiachka 6-2 186 L 2009 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA AEHL

17 Matthew Edwards 6-1 194 R 2005 Saskatoon, Sask. Vancouver Giants WHL

18 Tyson Zimmer 6-0 192 R 2004 Russell, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL

19 Cameron Schmidt 5-7 156 R 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

20 Jakob Oreskovic 6-0 175 L 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

21 Adam Titlbach 5-9 168 L 2006 Litvinov, CZE Vancouver Giants WHL

22 Tyler Thorpe 6-4 215 R 2005 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

23 Brett Olson 6-1 185 R 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA AEHL

24 Blake Chorney 5-11 182 L 2009 Nipawin, Sask. Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep CSSHL

26 Connor Levis 6-1 192 R 2004 Vancouver, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

27 Kyren Gronick 5-10 192 R 2004 Regina, Sask. Vancouver Giants WHL

28 Torretto Marrelli 5-10 179 L 2007 Devon, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep CSSHL

36 Caden Cail 6-1 189 R 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL

37 Ethan McEneany 6-1 178 R 2006 Tacoma, WA Vancouver Giants / White Rock Whalers WHL

# DEFENCEMEN (9) Ht. Wt. S YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League

2 Colton Alain 6-4 197 R 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

4 Ryan Lin 5-11 171 R 2008 Richmond, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL

6 Colton Roberts 6-4 200 R 2006 Maple Ridge, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

10 Braydon Riggall 6-3 210 L 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA AEHL

13 Damian Palmieri 6-1 191 L 2004 Delta, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

16 Will Subject 5-11 192 R 2005 Wayzata, MN Vancouver Giants WHL

25 Kolby Gapter 6-0 204 R 2006 Arvada, CO South Alberta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL

44 Marek Howell 6-3 209 L 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants WHL

47 Mazden Leslie 6-1 202 R 2005 Lloydminster, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL

# GOALTENDERS (2) Ht. Wt. C YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League

1 Matthew Hutchison 6-3 189 L 2006 Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

35 Burke Hood 6-3 193 L 2007 Brandon, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA MU18HL

The roster also includes 2023 sixth overall pick Ryan Lin, 2023 eighth overall pick Brett Olson and 2023 eighth overall pick from the U.S. Draft Tyus Sparks, who had a hat-trick in last weekend's Legends Cup. Additionally, both signed prospects from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft remain on the roster: Blake Chorney and Landon Horiachka.

The G-Men kick off the preseason at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Victoria, with a rematch scheduled for the Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased or by phoning Recreation at 604.927.PLAY (7529).

Next weekend, the Giants will finish their preseason with a pair of games, Saturday in Kelowna against the Rockets, and then Sunday, Sept. 15 in Ladner against the Rockets again. *Please note the start time of Sunday's game in Ladner has been moved from 4 p.m. PT to 2 p.m. PT.*

Giants single game tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604-444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.