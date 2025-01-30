Offence Quiet again as Moose Fall

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (11-24-1-1) fell 3-1 to the Chicago Wolves (21-16-2-0) on Wednesday. The Moose were coming off a 2-1 loss against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday.

The Moose opened the contest with a breakaway chance and a two-on-one opportunity, but goaltender Spencer Martin shut the door for the Wolves. Chicago's Nick Swaney opened the scoring 10 minutes into the first period with a power play goal. The Moose were unable to find the scoresheet through the opening frame, with Martin making six stops for Chicago. Kaapo Kähkönen made nine saves on 10 shots in net for Manitoba.

Neither team found the back of the net through the middle period. Manitoba saw two power play opportunities during the frame, but Martin stood strong in net for the Wolves. The veteran netminder turned away six Moose shots. Meanwhile Kähkönen made six saves for Manitoba.

The Wolves extended their lead to 2-0 as Ryan Suzuki capitalized on a two-on-one with seven minutes to play. Ben King tipped a Tyrel Bauer shot past Martin to put the Moose back within one just 45 seconds later. An empty net goal from Justin Robidas in the final minutes of the game secured a 3-1 win for the Wolves. Martin finished with 16 saves for Chicago, and Kähkönen wrapped with 19 stops for Manitoba.

Quotable

Moose forward Chaz Lucius (Click for full interview)

"I thought we played pretty good defensively, a couple mishaps that lead to goals for them, but overall I think it was a solid game, and we can build on it playing Milwaukee next."

Statbook

C.J. Suess has three points (1G, 2A) through his past three games

Ryan Chyzowski made his Moose debut

What's Next?

The Moose continue their road trip against the Admirals on Friday Jan. 31 in Milwaukee. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

