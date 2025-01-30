Eagles Score Four Straight to Rally for 4-2 Win over Ontario

ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado scored four straight goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Ontario Reign 4-2 on Wednesday. Jacob MacDonald, Jake Wise, Calle Rosen and Nikita Prishchepov each found the back of the net for the Eagles, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped 24 of the 26 shots thrown his way to earn the win in net.

Ontario would get off to a quick start when a misplayed puck at the Eagles blue line allowed forward Jack Studnicka to slice through the low slot before tucking home a shot that would put the Reign up 1-0 just 26 seconds into the game.

After failing to connect on the game's first power play, Colorado would eventually even the score when MacDonald finished off a rebound at the top of the crease. The goal was his team-leading 14th of the season and tied the game at 1-1 with 7:17 remaining in the first period.

With the contest still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the middle frame, the Eagles would storm into the driver's seat when Wise capped off a breakaway from the blue line when he beat goalie Erik Portillo with a shot along the ice. The goal was Wise's 13th of the season and gave Colorado a 2-1 edge at the 11:48 mark of the period.

The Eagles would strike again when Rosen skated through the top of the left-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister, extending Colorado's lead to 3-1 with 3:40 remaining in the second stanza.

An Ontario power play would flip sideways when Prishchepov tracked down a loose puck along the right-wing boards before cutting to the crease and beating Portillo. The short-handed tally put the Eagles up 4-1 at the 19:28 mark. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Reign 12-8 in the period and carried a 4-1 advantage into the second intermission.

The third period would see Ontario net a late power-play goal off a deflection in the slot from forward Martin Chromiak, trimming the deficit to 4-2 with only 17 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Portillo suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 25 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, January 31st at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

