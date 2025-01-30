Condors Win 11th Straight at Home over HSK

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (18-15-6, 42pts) started a six-game homestand with a 4-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (14-26-2, 30pts) on Wednesday. It was the 11th straight home win for the Condors over the Knights and it snapped Henderson's five-game winning streak. Matt Savoie (12th) scored on the power play for Bakersfield. He had an assist as well. Ethan De Jong (1st) scored his first AHL goal late in the second.

Derek Ryan made his Condors debut and had an assist on Savoie's goal. Collin Delia stopped 21/23 for his 5th win

Bakersfield is now 3-1-0 against Henderson on the season.

