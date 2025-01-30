Milwaukee Admirals to Become Milwaukee Cowbells

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release









Milwaukee Cowbells jersey

Milwaukee, WI - We've got a fever. And the only prescription is MORE cowbell.

We are taking that quote from the great record producer Bruce Dickinson literally. Because for the final week of February the Milwaukee Admirals will become the Milwaukee Cowbells!

The rebrand is inspired from the classic Saturday Night Live skit with Will Ferrell, Christopher Walken, Chris Kattan and others that turns 25 years old this year.

Highlighting the week will be specialty jerseys that the team will wear for their games on February 25 th at 7 pm against Lehigh Valley and Friday, February 28 th at 7 pm against Iowa. The jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm.

The jerseys were designed by award winning marketing company Traction Factory. They feature copper twill with Milwaukee Cowbells primary mark for the crest. The logo is a cowbell come alive with a mouth at the end and a tongue that replaces the clapper. The right shoulder will feature patch that says More Cowbell, an allusion to Dickinson and his now-famous phrase.

Other highlights of the week include:

A visit from Chris Kattan on Tuesday, February 25 th. He'll be at the game to sign autographs and take pictures with fans and also serve as one of the judges for the "Best Cowbell" competition.

Roscoe will reveal an alter ego, Moe Bell for both games.

Milwaukee Cowbell branded merchandise including shirts, hats, pucks, stickers, and more

The first 6,000 fans to the game on February 28 th will receive a Cowbell, courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel Casino.

We will attempt to set a World Record for most cowbells rung simultaneously, which is currently 5,748 set back in 2003 at Mississippi State.

Tickets for the Milwaukee Cowbells (and Admirals, too) can be purchased at milwaukeeadmirals.com, over the phone at 414-227-0550 or in person at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

Images from this story

