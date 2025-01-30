San Diego Gulls Assign Rodwin Dionicio to Tulsa (ECHL)

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned defenseman Rodwin Dionicio to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Dionicio, 20 (3/30/04), scored 5-4=9 points with 42 penalty minutes in 24 games for San Diego this season.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman recorded 46-108=154 points in 167 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Niagara, Windsor and Saginaw from 2021-24. He also tallied 1-4=5 points in five Memorial Cup games with Saginaw in 2024-25.

Born in Newark, N.J. and raised in Switzerland, Dionicio has represented Switzerland at numerous international tournaments, including three straight World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 and 2024), and the 2021 U-18 World Championship. In the 2024 World Junior Championship, he earned 2-2=4 points in five tournament games.

