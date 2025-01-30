Silver Knights Fall, 4-2, to Condors on the Road

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors in overtime, 4-2, at Mechanics Bank Arena on Wednesday evening. Forwards Kai Uchacz and Brendan Brisson both scored for Henderson.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Uchacz opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 90 seconds in. Braeden Bowman and Jake Bischoff picked up the assists.

Savoie tied it at one late in the second period with a power-play goal for the Condors. de Jong gave Bakersfield their first lead of the game with less than 40 seconds left in the middle frame.

Caggiula extended their lead to 3-1 at 7:06 in the third.

Brisson cut the deficit to one midway through the final period, his fifth of the season. He was assisted by Gage Quinney and Lucas Johansen.

Griffith potted the empty-netter to secure a 4-2 victory for the Condors.

Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 32 of 35 shots on goal.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Saturday, Feb. 1 | 6:00 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks

Friday, Feb 7 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Saturday, Feb 8 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets

Wednesday, Feb 12 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will head to San Jose on Friday, February 1 for their final series before the All-Star break, a back-to-back against the Barracuda. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.

