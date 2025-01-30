Silver Knights Fall, 4-2, to Condors on the Road
January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors in overtime, 4-2, at Mechanics Bank Arena on Wednesday evening. Forwards Kai Uchacz and Brendan Brisson both scored for Henderson.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Uchacz opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 90 seconds in. Braeden Bowman and Jake Bischoff picked up the assists.
Savoie tied it at one late in the second period with a power-play goal for the Condors. de Jong gave Bakersfield their first lead of the game with less than 40 seconds left in the middle frame.
Caggiula extended their lead to 3-1 at 7:06 in the third.
Brisson cut the deficit to one midway through the final period, his fifth of the season. He was assisted by Gage Quinney and Lucas Johansen.
Griffith potted the empty-netter to secure a 4-2 victory for the Condors.
Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 32 of 35 shots on goal.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Jan. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Saturday, Feb. 1 | 6:00 p.m. | at San Jose Sharks
Friday, Feb 7 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Saturday, Feb 8 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Wednesday, Feb 12 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head to San Jose on Friday, February 1 for their final series before the All-Star break, a back-to-back against the Barracuda. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.
