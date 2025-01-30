Family Day Classic Returns with Belleville Sens Set to Battle Comets in February 17 Matinee

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Family Day long weekend is fast approaching, and the Belleville Senators are excited to announce details for the club's annual Family Day Classic game, held this season on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The annual February long weekend matinee, a great chance to spend the day with friends and family, will begin at 3:00 p.m. Belleville will welcome the division-rival Utica Comets (the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) to CAA Arena for an important matchup as the two teams battle for seeding in the competitive North Division.

Following the game, extend the fun and take to the ice with your favourite Belleville Sens players during a post-game skate presented by CAA. While the skate is free, space is limited, and registration is required.

Fans interested in participating in the postgame skate can click here to sign up. Those who do are asked to bring their skates and helmets to the game and enter CAA Arena through either Gate 1 or Gate 3.

CAA Arena gates will open at 2:00 p.m. and, in fitting with the theme of the day, the Sens are welcoming families to arrive early to have some fun with crafts and activities in the Kids Zone. Fans can also take advantage of great ticket prices through the Belleville Sens Family Packs, which each include four tickets and either four hot dogs and four soft drinks or a $20 Belleville Sens merchandise gift card for only $100 (plus applicable fees and taxes).

Tickets for the Belleville Sens 2025 Family Day Classic and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

