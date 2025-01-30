Toronto Tames Gulls

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls drop a tight battle tonight to the Toronto Marlies 5-3 in the Marlies first ever game in San Diego.

Sasha Pastujov extended his AHL career-high point streak to 10 games with a second period power play goal. His 10-game point streak is tied for second longest in Gulls AHL history and is currently the longest active streak in the league. Pastujov has now recorded points in 15 of his last 16 games (9-15=24) and leads all Gulls skaters in points with 12-16(.

Justin Bailey netted his first goal as a Gull (eighth of the season) with a power play strike in the second period.

Rodwin Dionicio scored his fifth goal of the season for his first career power play goal.

Tristan Luneau registered his 17th assist of the season for his fifth straight game with a point. Luneau has 5-7=12 points over his five-game point streak.

Jan Mysak tallied his 13th assist of the season to improve his point streak to five consecutive games (2-6=8). His five-game point streak ties his career long that he set earlier this season.

Nikita Nesterenko added his ninth and 10th assists of the year and now has helpers in back-to-back contests.

Yegor Sidorov tallied his 12th assist of the campaign.

Calle Clang stopped 31-of-35 shots tonight. He collected his second assist of the season to become the first goalie in Gulls AHL history to record points in back-to-back starts. Two points is tied for the second most in a season in Gulls AHL history.

The Gulls and Marlies will do it all again on Friday night from Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls will be idle for a week for the All-Star break following Friday's game and return to action on Friday, Feb. 7 at home against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

POSTGAME QUOTES      

Assistant coach Kris Sparre      

On if it took the team a little bit of time to adjust to Toronto's speed

Yeah, I think so. There's speed and skill in our division too. But that was a fast team over there, for sure. And you know, the interesting thing about the American Hockey League is you play a lot of the same teams often, and so you get an opportunity to kind of understand their systems, and you adjust accordingly. You don't see Toronto a lot, they come at you in waves early, and it kind of pinned us back on our heels, to be honest. I thought as the game went on, we adapted, played better. But, you know, it's tough. You give up almost 40 shots on net and some quality scoring chances. Is it hard to win games.

On the improvement of the power play

For me, it's consistency in terms of the personnel. Early in the year, we had just so many changes. You're creating power play groups and guys are in and out of the lineup. Guys are going up and down towards the National Hockey League, get back, and then, and then the last little bit here, we've had some consistency with the groups, and at least within the groups, keeping three or four guys together so they build chemistry. They start to learn off each other, and it's nice to see the puck go in the net. And these guys are starting to score goals.

On Justin Bailey's impact tonight

Bailey was outstanding tonight. Electric, really is so fast. He's a lot for the opposition to handle, great off the rush. I think one of the things he doesn't get enough credit for is his defensive zone plays. He's very good in his own end. Does a good job along the walls, specifically on breakouts and then he's got that offensive flash. And it was nice to see the puck go in tonight for him tonight with all the chances he's been having.

On what the team wants to work on before Friday

It's one final push before the guys get a chance to rest. And, you know, again, Toronto is a fast veteran team that makes you better. Tonight, it kind of overwhelmed us early in the game. But you know we'll be ready for it on Friday. And the challenge is response. We lose one, you know we don't want to lose two in a row. We did a good job of that in Calgary, dropping the first one and responding and we'll look to do the same again.

Left winger Sasha Pastujov      

On how the team adjusted after the first period

We didn't get to our game right away, and you know, Toronto, credit to them, came out of the gate flying. But I think we adjusted as the game went on and gave it a good effort. Super fast paced game and a lot of skill.

On his goal kickstarting the offense

I just saw they put down nice pressure, a good amount. When I saw Tristan skating with the puck, I just tried to match his speed and kind of get lost. And he made a heck of a pass to even see me there. It was impressive. And he put it right on my tape, and kind of maybe caught the D, maybe not expecting that play. And luckily it went in.

On his 10-game point streak

First and foremost, I don't think it's possible without my line mates, we've been together the last 10 games. As a line, I feel like we've been playing great hockey, just executing. I feel confident with the puck on my stick, and without it, just finding quiet ice or just being able to make plays. I'm definitely confident with the puck right now and just want to continue to contribute away from the puck as well.

On preparing to face Toronto again on Friday

We'll use tomorrow be super productive. Watch it back, make corrections, and I'm sure we'll have a good skate, flush out the legs. And come out of the gate a little bit stronger. But we had a great second period, five-on-five, and stretches of the third were really strong. There's good to take out of the game as well and try to build on. I think our focal point will be coming off to a faster start and maintaining it throughout.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.