Firebirds Strike Four Times in the Third Period to Defeat Canucks

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score 5-2. The Firebirds scored four times in the opening 4:54 of the third period to snap a three-game losing streak and pick up their 22nd win of the season. Coachella Valley also netted three powerplay goals in the victory.

QUICK NOTES

Following a scoreless opening period, Jagger Firkus netted a powerplay goal. Ty Nelson and Ryan Winterton assisted on Firkus' eighth of the season at 8:03 of the second.

Abbotsford struck twice in the remaining 11:57 of the middle frame and carried a 2-1 lead to the locker room after forty minutes of play.

Coachella Valley scored four times in a span of 3:13 inside the first five minutes of the third period. Nik Brouillard tied the game, and Ben Meyers gave the Firebirds the lead on a powerplay goal moments after Nikke Kokko denied the Canucks of a shorthanded chance.

Daniel Sprong added to Coachella Valley's lead with the team's third powerplay goal of the game and his fifth of the season. Jacob Melanson rounded out the scoring with a breakaway goal, also his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Ryan Winterton.

Winterton finished the game with three assists while Brouillard, Meyers, and Sprong each recorded one goal and one assist.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko recorded his AHL rookie goaltender-leading 13th win of the season, stopping 28 of 30 Abbotsford shots.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 22-15-1-5 on the season and 12-7-0-4 at home.

The Firebirds went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and finished the game 3-for-6 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Abbotsford 30-29.

The Firebirds hit the road for a pair of games in Cedar Park, TX against the Texas Stars this Friday and Saturday night.

