Jacks Are Back this Weekend When Cleveland Monsters Transform to Lumberjacks

January 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will turn back the clock, with a twist, transforming into a never-seen-before version of the Cleveland Lumberjacks for Lumberjacks Weekend presented by Medical Mutual against the Providence Bruins on Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, with both games beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters will don specialty uniforms combining elements of multiple eras of Cleveland Hockey history over the past thirty years, as the Monsters celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This weekend's promotion continues a season of special events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that celebrate the venue's 30th anniversary and its impact on Downtown Cleveland. To stay informed and learn more about Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's 30th Anniversary celebrations please visit rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/thirty.

Lumberjacks Weekend will pay homage to the former International Hockey League team that resided in Cleveland from 1992-2001 following a 14-year absence of professional hockey from the city. Notable alumni from the IHL team will make appearances throughout the weekend including Jock Callander and Jeff Christian who will sign autographs for fans from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Legends Corner outside the Fahrenheit Bar in the atrium before both games. Randy Domain, a key member of the Lumberjacks front office leadership in Cleveland, and the first COO of the Lake Erie Monsters, will be recognized with a VIP Puck Drop on Friday, with Jeff Christian dropping the puck pregame on Saturday.

The Monsters players' transformation will be complete with a one of a kind look featuring specialty jersey celebrating favorite elements of 30 years of pro hockey. This uniform, using the Monsters current colors, combines a reimagined wordmark inspired by the 1994-95 Lumberjacks, the first pro hockey team to call then Gund Arena home, and the team's later iterations, which featured beaver mascot 'Buzz' and a one-of-a-kind saw pattern along the waist. The player jerseys will be available to bid on during an extended auction that will run Thursday at 11:00 a.m. until Saturday at 9:30 p.m. through DASH with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. Additionally, all Lumberjacks alumni will also have specialty jersey available to bid on with the current players as well as the Mullet Brothers. Select player jerseys will be available in a live auction postgame Saturday that fans will be able to access through Section 105. Auction details can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/jersey.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will be throwing it back with a Lumberjacks Collection during the weekend including a replica jersey, t-shirts, a hoodie sweatshirt, hats and pucks. Friday's Item of the Game will be a replica jersey while Saturday's will spotlight the entire collection. The Lumberjacks Collection and replica jerseys will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

The Lumberjacks takeover starts through the team's social media channels where fans can find Buzz, the Lumberjacks mascot, as the center focal point with a name and look and feel also matching the night. Fans will travel back in time as soon when they enter Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a throwback Power Portal and a special edition open video that will play before the players take the ice. The sounds and sites of the 90's will be found all weekend and fans will be treated to an exciting performance from the Wine and Goldies, an animated co-ed dance crew that will take the stage at center ice on Friday night.

Friday's game also marks another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Hockey for Heroes presented by ZippityPrint will take place as local veterans are honored during the game and receive a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night. The Monsters and ZippityPrint are also excited to team up for the fourth installment of the limited-edition Friday night game match up posters. A limited number of posters will be made available outside Portal 2 for fans to start collecting with eight different designs being distributed throughout the year.

